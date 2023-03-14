Kimberly A. (Yingling) Bayer, 66 of Harrisburg, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born December 08, 1956 in Gettysburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mark J. Yingling and Vickie A. (Maust) Staub. Kimberly was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Frederick A. Bayer, who died December 24, 2007.
She was a 1974 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and had attended Hanover School of Practical Nursing. Kimberly was employed for 22 years with the former Green Acres Nursing Center in Gettysburg and later served as a home healthcare nurse for five years. After her retirement from the healthcare field, Kimberly worked for several years at Stup’s Market in Adamstown, Md. Survivors include her two children, Brian J. Bayer of Gettysburg and Emily J. Bayer (Nadine Ferguson) of Harrisburg; seven grandchildren, Gaven B, Kennedy, Ethan D. Long, Trentyn A. Bayer, Nakari A. Ferguson-Bayer, Abigail Bayer, Ayshia N. Ferguson-Bayer and Marcel K. Ferguson-Bayer; a sister, Susan E. Reneker (Gary) of New Cumberland, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Flohrs Cemetery in McKnightstown, PA. The family suggests memorials to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
