Cynthia A. (Kohler) Linebaugh, 69, entered into God’s eternal care on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Thomas E. Linebaugh, her husband of 52 years.
Cindy was born Jan. 14, 1951, in York, the daughter of the late Richard C. and Betty J. (Lartz) Kohler.
Cindy was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, where she was in the bell choir, a 1968 graduate of Spring Grove High School, and a past Worthy Matron in the Order of The Eastern Star. She worked for 98YCR and retired from Hanover Hospital after 29 years of service. Cindy enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Tom, Cindy is survived by four daughters, Tamara L. Warner and her husband Randy of Hanover, Shannon L. Decker and her husband Barry of Dillsburg, Michelle N. Valentine and her husband Jerry of New Oxford, and Leslie A. Linebaugh of Hanover; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly St. Clair and her husband Tommy, Aaron Reichert and his wife Kayla, Trenton Linebaugh, Nicole Valentine, Makayla Decker, Brayden Decker, Nathan Valentine, Kaylynn Decker, Nyomi Valentine and Quynn Menges; three great-grandchildren, Benji, Jameson and Dakota; a brother, Richard Kohler and his wife Deb; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Terry Kohler.
Funeral services will be private. A public visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m., at St John’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd fl, New York, NY 10001, or to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
