Arline R. Backhus, 85, of Orrtanna, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 15, 1937, in East Rutherford, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella (Zila) Filippone. Arline was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Henry J. Backhus (2017) and her son, David Backhus (2013).
She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna. Arline retired after many years of service from M & M Mars Co. in Hackettstown, N.J. After her retirement Arline and her husband moved to Orrtanna in 1994 to be closer to her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Gale E. Bream (Mark) of Biglerville; and four grandchildren, Katie Bream, Steven Bream, Holly Powery (Matthew) and Arlena Backhus. In addition to her husband and son, Arline was predeceased by her brother, Peter Filippone.
A graveside service will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
