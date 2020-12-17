Charles (Bud) LeRoy Bollinger Jr., 77, of Laurens, N.Y, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1943, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles LeRoy Sr. and Kathryn E. (Warner) Bollinger.
Charlie graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1961 and then furthered his studies at York Academy of Arts, graduating in 1965. For over 40 years, Charlie was a yearbook representative for Herff Jones. He enjoyed the fact that his job allowed him to travel all throughout Central Pennsylvania and Upstate New York. This allowed him to make so many connections and touch so many lives.
In his retirement, Charlie continued building relationships and helping others while working for the Bookhout Funeral Home. He was also proud of the fact that he was an elected official, being the Town of Laurens Tax Collector at the time of his death.
On June 26, 1976, Charlie married Sandra "Sandy" DeMarie at Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR and playing softball from the ages of 16 to 75. Loving his home state, he was an avid Phillies, Penn State and Steelers fan. He also loved drag racing, classic cars, and was so proud of his 1964 Stingray Corvette. One of Charlie's most favorite activities was playing golf with his dear friends, sons and son-in-law. Charlie's greatest joy in life was his family. He especially loved doting on his granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
Charlie was a member of the Laurens Presbyterian Church, the Oneonta Elks BPOE 1312, the Sons of the American Legion Gettysburg Post 202 and the Good Samaritan Lodge 336 F&AM. He was also a founding member of the Gettysburg Auto Medics.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Bollinger, Laurens, N.Y.; five children, Jodianne (Joseph) Voletto, Womelsdorf, Charles "Three" LeRoy Bollinger III (Amanda), Phelps, N.Y., Katie Jayne Bollinger (Edward Bishop), South Otselic, N.Y., Anthony Benjamin (Shannon) Bollinger, Bennington, Vt., and Rebekah "Beanie" (Garret) Wyman, Cornelius, N.C.; eight granddaughters, Guilia (Brad), Samantha (James), Izabelle, Adeline, Amelia, Bridget, Evelyn and Tessa; two great-granddaughters, Freja and Winry; two brothers, Harvey W. Bollinger, Slidell, La., and Timothy K. (Cindy) Bollinger, Gettysburg; as well as several nieces and nephews and many "adopted" children. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Culp Bollinger.
Finding humor in all situations, Charlie and Sandy often referred to themselves affectingly as Buster and Kitty Tacklebox.
A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. To send the family an online condolences please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted with the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta, N.Y.
