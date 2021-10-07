Anthony J. “Tony” Stamer, 73, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at University of Maryland Medical Center. He was the husband of Rosemary G. (Granruth) Stamer, his wife of 50 years.
Tony was born Nov. 12, 1947, in Baltimore, the son of the late Harry W. and Emily C. (Coco) Stamer.
Tony was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York, Knight of Columbus, Hanover, and he was an accountant for his working career. He also volunteered at the New Oxford and York food pantries.
In addition to his wife Rosemary, Tony is survived by a son, Troy A. Stamer of York; a daughter, Mindy M. Smith and her husband Michael of Frederick; two grandchildren, Rosario and Elizabeth Smith, a niece, Sandra Wychryst and her husband Glenn of Baltimore; two great nieces, Julia Wychryst and Amanda Stamer, a nephew, Jeremy Stamer and his wife Kim of New Jersey; and a brother, Harry Stamer and his wife Carol of York. He was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Thomas and Rose Frances Stamer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St, York, with Rev. Dominic Azagbor officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Blood and Marrow Transplant, University of MD, 22 S. Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
