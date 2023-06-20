Mary Nell Heller (Tester) was born on November 13, 1959, and passed away on June 12, 2023. She is survived by her daughters, Erica Heller and Nicole Eberhart; her brother, Daniel Tester; and her grandsons, Gage and Gavin Eberhart, and Roman Wenzel.
Visit to share memories and for details about the celebration of life event on July 15, https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-heller-tester/obituary/.
