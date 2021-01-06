E. Nadine (Rodgers) Nace, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Brethren Village in Lititz. She was the wife of the late William K. Nace, who died Oct. 6, 2001.
Nadine was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Earl and Anna E. (Moul) Rodgers.
Nadine was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star.
Nadine is survived by a son, Jeffrey A. Nace and his wife Dru of Washington Boro; four grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne Rodgers of Biglerville. She was predeceased by a son, William E. Nace, three brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
