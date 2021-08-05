Judy Greenfield, aged 67 years, from Fayetteville, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2021.
She was born on April 20, 1954, in Frankfurt, Germany, to the late Lt. Col. Amos Johnson and Wilma (Wilson) Johnson. Also preceding Judy in death is her sister, Soma Johnson.
Surviving is her daughter, JoAnne Szakonyi; sons, David (Tammy) Greenfield Jr., and Patrick Greenfield; sisters, Jerry Johnson, Betsy (Sie) Liou, and Sandy Hawkins; brother, Bill Johnson (Ruth); grandchildren, Duncan and Soma; and long-time family friend Sandy Moyer.
Judy served our country honorably in the Woman’s Army Corps in the Army Reserves earning the rank of sergeant. She worked in a variety of clerical positions including Child Protective Services in South Dakota and most recently Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (Goodwill).
Judy volunteered for numerous hospices, knitted blankets for Linus Project, and cared for anyone who came into her life, as she was a natural caregiver.
Donations may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
A Celebration of Life was held at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg.
