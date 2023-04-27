George McAllister Peters, age 82, originally of Gardners, passed away on January 31, 2023, in Milwaukie, Ore. He was born April 29, 1940, to John B. and Mary E. K. Peters.
George served as an officer with the United States Army in Korea and later in the Army National Guard, retiring as lieutenant colonel. He was an active member of Rotary Clubs in Gettysburg, and Milwaukie, Ore. After completing high school in Carlisle, Pa., (1958), he attended Washington & Lee University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree with special attainments in commerce. Upon graduation, he received an ROTC commission in 1962 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He then completed graduate studies at Cornell University, earning an MBA.
George married Linda Ruth Braund on July 24, 1967, and together they raised two sons, Eric and Michael. He worked for over 30 years as a manager at Peters Orchards, and as sales manager and later general manager of Mountain Orchard Cooperative in Aspers. After Linda’s passing and his retirement from the family business, George moved to Portland, Ore. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in the Pacific Northwest, and maintained his passion for music. He married Mary Lou Fox on July 19, 2006, and settled in the Portland suburb of Milwaukie. George and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling around the world together.
A faithful Christian, George was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, where he sang in the choir and served on the church council. After moving to the West Coast, he regularly attended and served as treasurer of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in SE Portland.
George is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sister, Susan; brothers, John and Bill; children, Eric and Michael; grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Diego, Charlotte, Amanda, and Jacob; and great-granddaughter, Luna. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; sisters, Mary and Virginia; and brother, Earl.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Chris J. Suehr officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made via check to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372. Please include “Mission Endowment Fund” on the memo line.
