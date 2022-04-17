Deborah M. Woodson (Taft), 68, of Biglerville passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Debbie was born August 1, 1953, in Phoenixville, Pa.; she was the daughter of the late Wallace E. Taft and the late Gloria J. Clapper (Vasey).
Debbie grew up in Oaks, Pa., where she loved riding her horse, King. She graduated from Spring Ford High School in 1971. Debbie was an insurance agent in Gettysburg for over 29 years where she worked alongside her good friend Janice. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, crocheting, gardening, going to the beach and gathering with friends at the Legion Post 262 in Biglerville where she was a longtime member of the women’s auxiliary.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of almost 33 years, David “Woody” Woodson; two daughters, Amanda Taylor of Mt. Holly, and Abigail Avery and her husband Bryan of New Oxford; three grandchildren, Joseph Avery and his fiancée Kacey Lafferty of Biglerville, Wyatt Taylor of Schofield Army Base, Hawaii, and Tyson Taylor of Aspers; stepson, Scott Woodson and his wife Erica and their five children, all of Dover; one sister, Sandie Mack of Limerick; one sister-in-law, Cathy Woodson of Biglerville; and a niece, nephew and numerous cousins. Debbie is also survived by her amazing friends, Brenda S., Brenda W., Janice, Jeanette, Pam and Pattie. Debbie was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Harold “Doc” Dachsteiner and Joseph Mack.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA at 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Debbie loved her kitties, Charlie and Jasmine so she wanted to help other animals find their forever homes.
At Debbie’s request, there will be no public services. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.