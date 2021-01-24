Hans G. Enggren, 91, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at ManorCare North. He was the husband of Christina A. (Lofvenholm) Enggren, his wife of 48 years.
Hans was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Gothenburg, Sweden, the son of the late Eric and Anna (Larsson) Enggren.
Hans came from Sweden to the United States in the early 1950s and after working for the ForeignOffices in New York City for a couple of years, he and his then wife settled in Gettysburg.
He started in the motel business including College Motel and Stonehenge to name a few. In 1972, he bought a small farm in New Oxford with his second wife Christina and started his long love for trotting horse breeding where he was quite successful. Nine years ago, he retired and they built a house nearby.
He had many friends and liked to get together with them for a cocktail (Manhattan) and toasted his friends by saying: "Ruetsy-tuetsy," something he had made up himself.
In addition to his wife Christina, Hans is survived by four sons, Donn Enggren, and his wife Priscilla of Hilton Head, SC, Stefan Enggren of Punta Gorda, Fla., Lars Enggren and his companion Laura of Colorado, and John Enggren of Vienna, Va.; a daughter, Britt Enggren of Los Angeles, Calif.; five grandchildren, and relatives in Sweden.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Following Hans’ wishes, his ashes will be buried in Sweden. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
