Denis S. Clifford, age 59, of York Springs, passed away peacefully at Carolyn’s House in Harrisburg, Pa., after a short illness.
Born in Shamokin, Pa., on August 13, 1963, he was the son of the late Girard R. and Nellie (Quinn) Clifford.
Denis was a self-employed HVAC Envirotech Services Contractor. He had a long interest in forensic science and as a last request has chosen to donate his body to the advancement of forensic science research.
Survivors include his domestic partner, Wanda Bell; his brothers, Richard Clifford (Julie Burgeon) of Long Beach, Calif., Paul Clifford of New Oxford, and Neil Clifford of New Oxford; niece, Kimberly Clifford of El Paso, Texas; nephews, Jeffrey Clifford of El Paso, and Philip Clifford II of Germany; stepdaughter, Tammy Brown (Jeremy) of New Oxford; grandsons, Bradley Fair and Jeremy Waldman; and great-grandchildren, Bonnie Fair and Bentley Waldman. Denis was predeceased by his son, Nathaniel Clifford.
Funeral services will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
