Doris E. Corbin, 93 of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at The Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Jan. 20, 1928 in Highspire, Dauphin County. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Jack R. Corbin, who died in 2005 and a son, Jeffrey R. Corbin, who died in 2003.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that enjoyed all the time spent with her family. Doris was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Corbin of Gettysburg a son, Dennis H. Corbin (Nancy) of Gettysburg; six grandchildren: Curtis Corbin, Desiree Black (Travis), Nicole Selmer (Aren), Ryan Dudash (Hannah), Grant Corbin and Benjamin Dudash; and four great-grandchildren: Zoey Corbin, Logan Corbin, Emersyn Black and Jase Selmer.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the Monahan Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 with Rev. Louis Nyiri, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
