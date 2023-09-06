Kenneth Leroy Baltzley, of Biglerville and Gainesville, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, of complications to Parkinson’s disease, at the age of 84.
Ken was born on July 3, 1939, to Harold and Mary Baltzley. Ken grew up in a house with no indoor plumbing, a hand operated water pump, and an outhouse. He graduated from Biglerville High School in 1959 and served our country in the Army Airborne Division as a paratrooper, the Screaming Eagles, in Korea. Ken was a role model for hard work, honesty, self-sufficiency - from trucking manager to deputy game warden, to Journeyman Pipefitter/Welder, a proud union member for over 45 years, and became the Superintendent of Fire Protection for DC and Maryland at Grinnell Fire Protection Systems.
A few features of Ken’s life:
• Ken and Liz had two sons that they made sure were looked after every day, and who knew they were loved.
• Ken served proudly in the Honor guard at the American Legion in Biglerville for many years performing a range of ceremonial duties. He was a member of the VFW and Lions club.
• Ken lived in faith and held leadership roles in the church, serving on the Consistory of the Arendtsville United Church of Christ.
• Central to his life – Ken was an avid outdoorsman. In every season, he could track, hunt, fish, and navigate easily with a compass and map. He modeled an enduring respect for nature, and a set of skills nearly lost today, that he passed down to his two sons. Observing Ken in nature was a thing to behold, his encyclopedic knowledge of trees, bushes, and wildlife and his skills in tracking. He had a comfortable free spirit in nature. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by the love he had for his family.
• A lifelong learner and perpetually curious. Every weekend Ken taught his sons something - motorcycle riding, repairing anything, hunting, fishing, tying flies, reloading ammunition.
Most importantly, in October of 1961 Ken met the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Parsons; they married on September 22, 1962. Both lifelong learners, Ken stayed up nights to earn his Journeyman’s card to be a union pipefitter/welder. The relationship Ken had with Liz was like no other, they shared an unbreakable bond for over 60 years. They were inseparable through good times and bad. They lived, always laughed, and loved – each other, their family, and their lifelong friends.
Ken battled Parkinson’s for many years, never complaining, always appreciative of those that took time to chat, call, and care for him. He is finally at rest. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Baltzley; and his two sons, Lance Baltzley, and Dennis Baltzley, their families and countless friends whose lives he has touched.
When you think of Ken, celebrate the good memories you have of him. He is missed more than any words can express but he will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Oct. 22 in the Adams County area, at a place he loved. Details to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice Foundation, https://beyourhaven.org/donate.
