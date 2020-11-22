Mary L. Hull, 91, of Littlestown, died Friday, Nov 20, at Gettysburg Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Conrad C. “John” Hull who died in 1990. Born Dec 7, 1928 in Littlestown, Mary was the daughter of the late George & Helen (Stavely) Kress.
She was a 1946 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from Littlestown Area School District after 40-plus years where she was a cook, library assistant and teachers assistant.
Surviving are her children: Larry Hull and Judy of Biglerville; Pam Reilly and Pat of Jim Thorpe; John Hull and Jayme of College Grove, Tenn., and Chris Hull and Shelly of Littlestown; her 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Dolores K. Phillippe and Patricia K. Crouse.
Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, George A. Jr., Robert T., and Franklin J. Kress.
She was a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, the Parish Council, Women’s Council and Bingo Committee.
Mary was also a member of Littlestown Alumni Association.
She enjoyed reading and gardening and spending time with her family.
Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, Nov 24, at 10:30 a.m. at her church with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller celebrant. COVID-19 regulations will be in effect with mask-wearing and social distancing followed. Viewing is private. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation made to Littlestown School District in honor of Mary Louise Hull to benefit new books to the library. The district’s address is 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.