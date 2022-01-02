Marion E. Smith, 95, of Hanover, and formerly of Biglerville and Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pa.
Born Wednesday, June 16, 1926, in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Laura E. Atkinson Taylor.
Marion was an honor graduate of Swarthmore College, and received her master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a teacher at the Shippensburg State College, and later retired from Gettysburg College. Marion was a member of the American Association of University Women.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Biglerville. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, as well as a lay speaker and representative of her church at annual conference.
She loved quilting, sewing, poetry, and painting.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathryn J. Smith of Raleigh, N.C.; and one son, Rev. Richard D. Smith of Gettysburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter K. Smith, who passed away November 8, 2002; and one brother, George V. Taylor, who passed away December 12, 2011.
Funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307; or Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
