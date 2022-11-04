Stephen Kable Bosley, 72, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2022, after battling many ailments that had sidelined him. Also known as the “Bos Man,” Stephen was born on November 4, 1949, to Janice McRae Johnson and Arthur Marriott Bosley in Baltimore, Maryland.
Stephen grew up in Westminster, Maryland, and graduated from Westminster High School, Class of ‘67. After graduation, Steve attended Catonsville Community College, where he often joked that he majored in “Baseball.”
Steve went on to play in the Susquehanna Baseball League, where he played 13 years. He made numerous All Star Teams and was elected to the League Hall of Fame in 2009. In 1986, he formed the Carroll County Cardinal baseball team (later the Taneytown Cardinals), where he managed and played until 2000. During those 14 years, the Cardinals won eight South Penn League Championships and numerous State Championships. These teams were made up of some of the best players in Carroll County and the surrounding areas. Even former members of the Baltimore Orioles showed up to play, out of respect for Steve and what he brought to the game of baseball.
Steve was predeceased by his mother, Janice, and his father, Arthur. He is survived by his son, Trent; his daughter, Brooke; his grandson, Dominik; his sister, Mary Catherine Knight of Chardon, Ohio; his longtime girlfriend, Trudi Daddio of Randallstown, Maryland; and many cousins from the Charles Town, West Virginia area.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me in honor of Steve to cover numerous medical expenses and memorial services. If you would like to donate visit www.gofundme.com and search the name Stephen Kable Bosley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. A celebration of life service will begin at 12 noon at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157. If you plan to attend the service, the family would love to hear your best Steve Bosley stories, as we want to celebrate his colorful life.
Online condolences may be made at www.fletcherfuneralhome.net.
