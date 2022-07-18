Ruth A. (Miller) Shriner, age 70, of Goldsboro, formerly of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on July 16, 2022, at York Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony Shriner Sr., who passed away on March 20, 2022. They shared 49 years of marriage together.
Ruth was born July 11, 1952, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret (Johnson) Miller.
She is survived by four children, Anthony Shriner Jr. (Cindy), Tammy Shriner, Jessie Shiffler (Justin), and Christine Shriner; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by five brothers, Jerry Miller (Kathy), Dennis Miller (Jeannie), Michael Miller (Shelly), Raymond Miller, Paul Miller (Deb); and three sisters, Carol Warner (Jeff), Barbara Speelman (Emmert), and Patricia Cole (Dave). She was predeceased by her brother, Melvin Miller Jr.
Ruth graduated from Littlestown High School in 1970. She was retired from RH Sheppard Foundry. She loved spending time with her family, camping, riding bikes, and playing bingo. Family time spent at the “country club” pool on Sundays was always special to her. Ruth’s kind and loving spirit will be missed by many, especially her family.
Services will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Lung Association at www.lung.org or the York County SPCA at www.ycspca.org
