Louene M. Warrenfeltz passed away on April 29, 2022, at her daughter Sharon’s home in Dillsburg, where she was cared for by Sharon and Deanne. She was born May 29, 1934.
She was a lifelong resident of Menallen Township, graduating from Biglerville High School in 1952. She married Samuel William (Bill) Warrenfeltz in July of 1955. They raised two daughters together, Sharon Baumgardner (Bob) and Deanne Warrenfeltz, both of Dillsburg
Louene worked at L.E Smith Inc. for 22 years in Gettysburg and worked on her brother Roy’s fruit farm, picking peaches and all other varieties for many years.
She was active at the Wenksville United Methodist Church where she held various volunteer positions and enjoyed helping to make peanut butter eggs and was a member of the Wenksville United Methodist Women. She enjoyed bus trips with Wolf Bus Lines and attending Apple Harvest annually.
She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spoiling them. She looked forward to spring flowers and watching the fruit trees and calves grow on her daughter and son-in-law’s farm, where she resided the last two years.
Besides her daughters and son-in-law, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Susan Baumgardner (John Owens), Andrew Baumgardner (Kacey), Erin Hermany (Randy), Lee Baumgardner (Brit) and Mary Mayer (Jon); great-grand-children, Autumn, Nolan and Elliott Wimbrough, Emma Baumgardner, Sara and Ryland Hermany, Eli and Colt Baumgardner, and Auna Mayer due in August. She is also survived by her sister, Levona Pitzer, who helped care for Louene in her final days. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mayetta and Arliss Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2017; and siblings, Florence Mae Showers, Ruby Cole, Roy Black, Maurice Black and Rene Black.
Services will be held at the Wenksville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 4, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Paul Dunbar of the Franklintown United Brethren Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses of hospice for their care and compassion, Hannah, Kristen, Missy, Nicole, Amanda, and Robin.
Friends and family may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
