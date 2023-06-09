Jane Marie Carey, age 61, of Arendtsville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at her residence after a battle with cancer. She was born November 22, 1961, in Takoma Park, Md., to the late Clarence W. and Betty Mae (Lacey) Savary.
Jane was employed in hospitality for 19 years at the Gettysburg Hotel. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan, who loved gardening and her plants. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina M. Bream of Lorain, Ohio.; son, Bradley E. Maust and his wife Yadira of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Damien and Noah Maust, and Charlotte Bream; sisters, Nancy Propst of Fayetteville, and Patricia “Pat” Wileman of Aspers; and Jane’s companion, Jim Racine, of Arendtsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David R. Carey who passed away in 2007; and brothers, Danny Savary and Eddie Savary.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306, where a public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Victor Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jane to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
