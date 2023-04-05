Larry E. Spahr, 82, of East Berlin, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at SpirTrust Lutheran – The Village at Gettysburg Nursing Home.
Larry was born February 5, 1941, in East Berlin, the son of the late Raymond L. and Marion K. (Reynolds) Spahr.
Larry was a graduate from Bermudian Springs High School Class of 1959. Larry worked on the family farm in East Berlin most of his life and early in life for Larry D. Slothower Plumbing Co., East Berlin, and James Craft & Sons Mechanical Contractors of York Haven as a heavy equipment operator and plumber. He was a member of the FFA.
Larry is survived by a son, Troy E. Spahr and his wife Dodie of East Berlin; two grandchildren, Nolan R. Spahr of Georgia, and Stephanie K. Spahr of East Berlin; and three sisters, Janet Myers of Peoria Arizona, Phyllis Spahr of East Berlin; and Barb Mummert of East Berlin. He was predeceased by a brother, George Spahr, and a sister, Louise Flinchbaugh.
Burial will be private.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
