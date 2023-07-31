Barry S. Hillegas, 79, of Everett, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
He was born in Southfork, Pa., on July 11, 1943, a son of the late Vincent and Pearl (Shroyer) Hillegas.
Barry served as a Personnel Specialist in the U.S. Army from February 1962 until February 1964; he earned an Honorable Discharge and a Good Conduct Medal. After this he worked at The Pentagon, and while living in the Washington, D.C., area he and his wife had two children, James (born 1972) and Kristina (born 1974).
Barry was an intelligent, gentle and thoughtful person with a great sense of humor. His children will remember their father as a kind and humorous person filled with love and curiosity who tried his best to be attentive and present. He enjoyed asking tough questions and having difficult conversations, and while he could get spirited he was also open to hearing different perspectives and reconsidering his own opinions, evidence of an inquiring and restless mind.
Barry cared for his mother Pearl for many years which is further proof of his loving and caring heart for his family.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in passing by a brother, Franklin Hillegas.
He is survived by a son, James Vincent Hillegas-Elting and wife Jennifer (Mangnall) Elting, currently of Auburn, Nebraska; a daughter, Kristina Hillegas-Kieffer and husband Jerry Kieffer of Newport, Oregon; a brother, Larry Hillegas of Somerset; a sister, Kay Walters of Gettysburg; several grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held by the family at a later date.
Friends and loved ones may share memories online at www.donelsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Donelson Funeral Home, LLC, Everett, Pa.
