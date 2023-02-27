Susan Hollingsworth (Robinson) Kruper, 87, of Sammamish, Wash., died February 19, 2023.
Born Friday the 13th of December 1935, in Connellsville, Pa., a daughter of the late S. Crawford and Susan (Glasgow) Robinson, Holly was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School and attended Hollins University.
Holly was a member of the York County Medical Society Auxiliary, Leadership York Class of 1982, Women’s Network of York and Women’s Business Center Organization. She was a community volunteer from 1981 through 2016, “retiring” when she moved to Sammamish, Wash., to live with her daughter in 2017. During her volunteer years she served with staff and on boards of directors at York Little Theatre, Strand Capital Performing Arts Center, White Rose Senior Center, East Berlin Historical Preservation Society, Lake Meade Property Owners Association, Lake Meade Fire and Rescue, SCORE (counseling Start-Up Businesses) for 26 years and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Penn State York(OLLI). This period included initiation of the use of computers for data and finance for these York or Adams County organizations. In early years she worked as a reservation agent to travel agents for Pan American World Airways. Working out of Philadelphia, York travel agents were among her clients.
Holly is survived by sons, John S. Kruper of Sammamish Wash., and James S. Kruper (Gina) of York, Pa.; daughter, Jill Hollingsworth Kruper (Alec Crook) of Sammamish, Wash.; six grandchildren, Ian (Jessica), Mallory (Jim Torpy), John, Ally, Aidan and Zachar; and great-granddaughter, Lydia; plus her sister, Cynthia (Cindy) Crawford Robinson Jones of Uniontown, Pa.
In her memory, please consider increasing your contribution to the nonprofit organization that holds most meaning for you. A tree planted in her memory would also be very appropriate.
