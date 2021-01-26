Rodney Joseph McKim (Rod) passed away suddenly on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 74 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He was dearly loved by his life partner Rhona Walsh who had been consistently by his side for the last five years and they enjoyed very happy times together travelling and spending time with great friends.
Rod was blessed with a loving daughter Christie and her husband Courtney and he was so very proud of his beautiful little granddaughter Celeste.
He loved to visit them and spend time with Celeste. He was extremely proud to watch Christie become a wonderful mother, all the while pursuing her academic career and ultimately graduating with a master’s degree last May. Rod was looking forward to spending time with Christie and family to celebrate her achievements, but sadly all had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Born on July 10, 1946, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to Viola and Donald McKim, he was the first of five children. He is survived by his siblings Linda (Lin) Murren, Donald McKim and his companion, Jane Cookson, Steven McKim and wife Cindy, Roy McKim and his wife Patti, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Upon graduating from St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with a degree in accounting, Rod worked for the Department of Energy for many years in Maryland and Washington D.C. until his retirement at age 55.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen McKim, in 2015. He was married to Eileen for 37 wonderful years. He and Eileen moved to Fernandina Beach to retire and enjoy the sun and the beach. They formed invaluable friendships on the island during retirement and will be missed by so many.
Rod was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed and nothing was too much bother for him. He had a lifelong love of nature, hunting and fishing. Rod also loved to ride his Harley Davidson and made many cross-country trips on his bike and would have detailed stories to tell about his journeys. Rod loved traveling especially to his wife and life partner’s homeland of Scotland. He was proud to belong to the Frasier clan and love to wear his kilt of that tartan.
Rod touched many lives and dearly loved his Scottish in laws and stayed in regular contact with them. He and his brother-in-law, Des, Skyped together regularly and politics was always on their agenda, with lots of laughter and joking.
He got to know and love Rhona’s two sons Ryan (married to Casey, with daughter Camryn) and Craig. Rod and Craig could talk endlessly about football and their respective teams.
Rod’s Westie, Murphy, was always by his side and he loved his little dog — and all the other pets he and Eileen had cared for over the years.
He was a kind, compassionate, honest and good man with a strong faith and he was fiercely loyal to his country.
He will be so missed by all of us – but forever in our hearts.
A virtual memorial service will be held a date and time to be announced.
