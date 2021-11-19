James V. Bucci, 86, of Orrtanna, died Thursday evening, November 18, 2021, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born September 4, 1935, in Winber, Pa., he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Rose (Salamone) Bucci. He was the husband of Ann (Thomas) Bucci of Orrtanna to whom he was married for 44 years.
Mr. Bucci was an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Orrtanna. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the United States government after working as an auditor for 50 years. He was a member of the Chambersburg Knights of Columbus where he was Past Faithful Navigator.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his two sons, Joseph Bucci and Michael Bucci; his sister, Mary Jane Brett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 22, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with a Vigil for the deceased at 7:30p.m. Interment will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the St. Anthony’s of Padua Cemetery, Windber, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.