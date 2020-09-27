Roger Lee Miller, 85, of Hampstead, and formerly of Bonneauville, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center.
Born July 8, 1935 in the Los Angeles mountains in California, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Miller. Twice married, he was the cherished husband of Robin Ann Miller and the late Diana Miller.
Roger was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Lehigh University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education. He was a dedicated principal at Littlestown Middle School for over 20 years, until retirement. He was a former chief and former volunteer Emergency Medical Technician in Bonneauville, Pennsylvania. He owned and operated an ambulance service for many years. Later in life Roger got his commercial driving license and worked for Rohrbaugh’s Charter Service in Manchester. He enjoyed traveling across country with his wife.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children James Miller of Bonneauville, John Davis and his fiancée Donna Smith of Hampstead, Kevin Davis of Hampstead, and Amy Hoffman of Middletown.
In addition to his first wife and parents he was predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Miller.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Private interment with military honors will be held in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Garrison Forest at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
