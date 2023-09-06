Evelyn M. (Habit) Pavlak, of Hanover, passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 78.
She was the loving mother of Douglas Pavlak and Stephanie Weaver and her husband Bryan; the cherished grandmother of Fran, Michael, Nicholas, Carl, Charlene, and Todd; and great-grandmother of Toby and Luke; and the dear sister of Samuel Habit and his wife Joyce. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Pavlak; her son, John P. Pavlak; her brother, Michael Habit; and her parents, Samuel and Pauline Habit.
Evelyn graduated from the Latrobe School of Nursing and worked as an RN for 35 years, in Latrobe, Pa. Evelyn enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes and purses, and spending time with family and friends.
Evelyn was great at baking ethnic foods at holiday time, she truly loved baking Christmas cookies and Paska (bread) with her “sister/friend” Sandy. Evelyn also loved flying with her brother Sam. Evelyn’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a devout Catholic and regularly volunteered to help Sister Ann with funerals at the church, and was a member of Women of Mercy and Joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Evelyn’s life on Thursday, September 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 8, 11 a.m., at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Evelyn’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.