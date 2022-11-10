Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, Pa., passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home.
Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper.
Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the Class of 1950, from St. Joseph’s High School in Emmitsburg, Md. Following graduation, because of his great faith, he decided to enroll in the seminary at St. Charles College, Catonsville, Md.
He fell in love with Anna Marie (Cronauer) Topper, and they were wed in St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in 1955.
He went to work at Landis Tool Co., Waynesboro, for a short time and then was hired as a machinist at Mack Truck, Hagerstown, Md, where he worked for 35 years and retired in 1991.
He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Waynesboro, he was a 1st Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus; a member of the Catholic Golden Age Club, Hagerstown, Waynesboro Eagle’s Club, Fairfield Am Vets, and the Waynesboro Fish and Game.
Robert was always tinkering. He’d tinker around with most anything mechanical, but he especially enjoyed working on clocks, and he used his skills to create a grandmother’s clock. He loved spending time working in his garden. After retiring, he and his wife were able to travel, taking three cruises to Alaska, a cruise to the Caribbean Islands, trips to Niagara Falls, camping trips to Florida, Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn. He had a very soft spot when it came to his grandchildren, whom he adored. His quick witted, onery ways will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Mary A. Dresch (Robert) of Shippensburg, Pa., Miriam L. Ebio of Chambersburg, Pa., Theresa A. Topper of Chambersburg, Vincent R. Topper of Waynesboro, and Barbara L. Wagner (Russell) of Catawba, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, Michael Sanders, Corey Sanders, Christian Ebio, Renee Sanders, Starr Kimmel, Michelle Hawk-Payne (Michael), Adam “Jerel” Wagner (Heather), Kyle Wagner (Morgan), Katie “Kai” Wholaver (Michael), and Billy Trace; 13 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Miranda, Quinn, Nadia, Angelina, Isabella, Kaydence, Isla, Luna, Gaige, Aydan, Savannah, and Bailey; his siblings, Miriam Barefoot of Fairfield, Delores Martin (Wilber) of Gettysburg, and Paul Topper (Carolyn) of Biglerville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Topper Jr., who passed away in 1988; two sisters, Regina Layman and Patricia Hewitt; three brothers, Francis Topper, Joseph Topper, and Donald Topper; and a son-in-law, Ephraim J. Ebio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Onyeneke, MSSCC.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro. All are invited to join the family at the church at 10:30 a.m. to recite the rosary before the 11 a.m. Mass. Burial at St. Andrew Cemetery will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, at CatholicCharitiesUSA.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
