Georgeanna Smith, 88, of Hanover, passed away on June 27, 2022, at home with her children by her side. We rejoice that she has shed the weight and pain of her body after a lengthy battle with cancer and is now happily resting with the Lord.
She was the beloved daughter of Vance Adams Hinely and Catherine Gertrude Hinely (Hayes). Georgie was born June 10, 1934, in Washington, D.C. She attended Suitland High School and was a graduate of University of Maryland School of Nursing where she attended on a full academic scholarship.
Georgeanna first worked for the University of Maryland as a nurse and was on the developmental team for what is now known as University of Maryland Shock Trauma. As a young nurse, Georgeanna was assigned the responsibility of developing and writing all the policy and procedures for the ground-breaking trauma unit. She worked at the University of Maryland until her move to Hanover in 1968 where she supported her husband, Ted Smith in the ownership of Bay City Restaurant. Upon moving to Hanover, Georgie started as a floor nurse for Hanover Hospital but shortly became the first director of staff development. In this position, she was an integral part of the management and advancement of the hospital.
Georgeanna wrote the policy and procedure guidelines for the hospital and was responsible for the licensure and state accreditation each year. Her personal favorite task was the pioneering of patient care and community outreach programs. Some of these programs include the first Candy Stripers, Grey Lady Volunteers, the origination of Unit Clerks, LPN and CNA training, diabetes education and CPR classes. She collaborated with doctors to help establish the first cardiac van in Hanover. Due to her community education programs she worked closely with the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, receiving several awards and recognition from them throughout her lengthy career.
Georgeanna worked tirelessly for the advancement of the hospital always commenting on how lucky we were to have such a good and knowledgeable staff in such a small town. Georgie retired from Hanover Hospital in 1996 with the admiration and respect of all she encountered during her career.
Georgie was a caring and devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend. She was married to William Edwin Smith (Ted) on July 12, 1958, and remained devoted to him until his passing on March 12, 2002. She was a loving and dedicated mother to her three children, Wesley C. Smith and wife Susan, Christina Smith Colgan, and William Todd Smith and wife Tanya. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Ryan and Benjamin Smith, Jesse and Allison Colgan, and Cole and Alayna Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews. Later in life she found happiness with her second husband, John Millett and was married December 30, 2013. They enjoyed each other’s company until his passing in November of 2018. Georgie is survived by her stepchildren, Beth Koons (Denny), Bob Millett (Ann) and Russel Millett (Jill) along with several step-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Georgeanna was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Hinely, Robert Hinely and David (Butch) Hinely.
Georgie, always a positive person with a glorious smile on her face, looked for the good side to every situation and every person handling all aspects of her life with grace and dignity. She was caring and forever giving of her time as shown through her volunteer work with the Soroptimist Club of Hanover and All Saints Episcopal Church’s auxiliary. Sewing was a favorite hobby as she spent hours and hours creating hand-made clothing and craft items for their seasonal fundraisers. Cards and dominoes with “the domino girls” were favorite pastimes as well as retirement lunches with her nursing comrades.
However, her greatest joy in life was spending precious time with her family. Sunday dinners and cookouts were a staple and New Year’s Eve celebrations were infamous with her grandchildren; little did they know she turned the clocks ahead a few hours! She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 890 McCosh St., Hanover, Pa., followed by a luncheon at Bay City Restaurant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Georgeanna’s memory to University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation Office of Philanthropy Operations, Nursing Scholarship Fund, 220 Arch St., 13th Fl, Baltimore, MD 21201; or The Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
