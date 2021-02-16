Jimmy E. Baker, 75, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence in New Oxford. He was the husband of Angela M. “Angie” (Wileman) Baker, his wife of 15 years.
Jimmy was born July 15, 1945, in Allegany County, Md., the son of the late Leo Roy and Wanda Elizabeth (Horton) Baker.
Jimmy was a graduate from Maryland High School, Class of 1965, and a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving 11 years with the US Army 440th Medical Detachment 1st Division as a staff sergeant. Jimmy was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Jimmy was a Life Member of the Richard J. Gross, VFW Post 8896 East Berlin and a Baltimore Ravens fan.
In addition to his wife Angie, Jimmy is survived by a son, James M. Garner of Gettysburg; four grandchildren; two sisters, Tena Ketterman and her husband Mike of Clearville, and Bonnie Crider and her husband Gary of Short Gap, W.Va.; a brother, Richard Baker and his wife Ellen of Cumberland, Md.; and his cat Smokey. He was predeceased by a sister, Diane Marie See; a father-in-law, Merle F. Wileman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Wileman.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with Pastor Ron Parr officiating. Burial will follow in the New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.