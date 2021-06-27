On June 24, 2021, Carol A. Kebil, 59 of McSherrystown, surrounded by her loving family, passed away and was greeted by her father with a warm embrace, to walk through the gates of heaven. Carol was the wife of Christopher R. Kebil of McSherrystown for 32 years. Born May 27, 1962 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late William S. Roth and Barbara D. Sterner Roth of Hanover.
Carol was a 1980 South Western High School Graduate. She worked at the Knights of Columbus for over 20 years and was the office manager for Dan Bowman's District Court for 20 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her daughters, Sara R. Kebil of Hanover and Emily M. Kebil of McSherrystown. Her sister Annette K. Staub of Hanover, brothers Tom J. Roth of Spring Grove and Philip A. Roth of Hanover and inlaws Bernie G. and Bev A. Kebil of Littlestown. Carol was predeceased by Brother in laws Greg Kebil and Philip B. Staub.
Carol was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica of Hanover, The Knights of Columbus, The Republican Club and the Littlestown Eagles Auxillary.
Carol would do anything for anyone and loved being with family and friends.
There will be a Memorial Mass July 1, 9:30 a.m. at Annunciation of Blessed Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown with the Rev. Richard Lyons Celebrant.. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions have been asked to go to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
