Ruth A. Robinson, Valrico, Florida, died on July 5, 2022.
Born in Cashtown, she was the daughter of the late Donald L. and Effie G. Heffner of Cashtown.
Her husband Robert B. Robinson died in 1986.
Surviving are a son, Robert B. Robinson Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; and a daughter, Robin B Carney and her husband Duane T. Carney of Valrico, Florida. She has three loving grandsons, Daniel R. Carney, Timothy F. Carney, and Robert Benjamin Robinson III.
Additionally, Ruth is survived by Catherine C. Grance of Biglerville; along with a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Ralph, William, and Donald Heffner.
Ruth was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Gettysburg, and Penn State University. She spent 43 years in the cosmetology field. She owned beauty salons, and for over 25 years taught and supervised private Cosmetology Schools in York Pa Technical School and Franklin County Career and Technical School in Chambersburg, Pa.
She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Valrico, Fla.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Orrtanna.
