Lois N. “Lola” McDannell, 69, of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Community General Hospital in Harrisburg.
Born April 21, 1952, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Merle J. and Louise Y. (Sites) McDannell.
Lois was a 1970 graduate of Fairfield High School. She had been employed by Hobart Sales and Service Co. in Harrisburg for 30 years before her retirement. Lois was a member of the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church in Orrtanna, and attended the Christian Life Assembly Church in Camp Hill, Pa.
She enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of the American Ballroom Dancing Association, member of the McDannell all girls cousins breakfast club and the Losers Never Cheat Trivia Club.
Lois is survived by her sister, Cynthia L. McDannell of Harrisburg; an uncle, William Sites; three aunts, June White, Jean Hammond and Nancy Tyler; and an extended family of cousins.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. A graveside service and interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Fairfield Union Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Ken Aker officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.