Gary Lowe, of Naples, Florida, and Cape Cod passed away on July 11, 2022, filled with gratitude for a wonderfully full life.
Born in Ohio to John and Florence Lowe in 1944, Gary earned a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s degree from Miami University before undertaking a 40-year career leading friend raising and fundraising enterprises at four colleges and universities, including Gettysburg College from 1978-1994. He found it a special privilege to work with generous people all over the world to the benefit of aspiring young men and women from even more countries and cultures.
Before and during his career in higher education, Gary was a captain in the United States Air Force, serving in several domestic and international posts, including Southeast Asia and Vietnam. Gary also enjoyed executive recruiting for several years in semi-retirement, specializing in senior executive searches for colleges and universities.
Gary was a person of strong, if unconventional, faith. He resonated especially to causes that placed service above self and served those much less fortunate.
Gary was addicted to the ocean and boats, and used fishing as an excuse to get on the water as often as possible. He earned a U.S. Coast Guard master license to improve his skills, but always boated recreationally.
Gary raised two children with Patricia Lowe, of Gettysburg. They are survived by their daughter, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Gary is also survived by his brother and sister.
Gary found great pride and joy in all members of his growing family.
Services are private. Those so inclined are encouraged to make memorial gifts to their own favorite charities.
