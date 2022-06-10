Bernice Smale, 98, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 12, 1923, in Ringwood, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Ben and Julia (Rothermel) Justen. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Smale, who died in 1962.
As a strong single mother, she loved and provided for her children, ensuring they had the educational opportunities she had longed for. She served as an administrative assistant with the Crystal Lake, Ill., School District for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, travel, and spending time with her grandkids.
Bernice was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
She is survived by her four children, Terry Smale of Arizona, Sherry Smale-Hunter of Byron Center, Mich., Sue Ann Tanon of Gettysburg, and Mary Jo Scherer of Pawlet, Vt.; as well as four grandchildren, Blake, Jessica, Emily, and Shea; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Bea.
Bernice will be remembered by family and friends for her independence, adventurous spirit, and joyful laugh. Following cremation, she will be interred at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Ridgefield, Ill. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at a future date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
