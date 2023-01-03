Janice M. (Slicker) Stahl, 85, passed Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of Harold E. Stahl, her husband of 58 years.
Janice was born November 25, 1937, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late John C. and Miama I (Conrad) Slicker.
Janice was a member of Gettysburg Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband Harold, Janice is survived by three son, Michael D. Stahl of New Oxford, John H. Stahl and his companion Nicole of East Berlin, and Harry E. Stahl and his companion Ronda of Hanover. She was predeceased by a sister, Karen Ammerman.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Scott Smelser officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
