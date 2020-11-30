Jeffrey P. Cunningham, age 71, passed away at Hanover Hospital on Nov. 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Diane M. (Sager) Cunningham; together they shared over 36 years of marriage.
Jeffrey was born on June 1, 1949 in Hanover, and was the son of the late Rudy P. and Francine M. (Bunty) Cunningham. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1967. He went on to work for Harley Davidson before retiring. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association and the New Oxford Social Club. Jeffrey enjoyed NASCAR, horse racing, and football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his wife Diane, Jeffrey is also survived by his sons Jeromy J. Sager and wife Candie and Troy A. Renoll and wife Nadia; and his grandchildren Annabelle Renoll and Shannon Sager. He is also survived by his sister Babette Fisher and husband Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of McSherrystown.
The family has asked for anyone with memories of Jeffrey, to please share them with them the next time they are together, or online at www.beckfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeffrey’s memory can be made to the SPCA of Adams County, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
