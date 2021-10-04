Ronald L. “Ron” Ogburn, 74, of New Oxford and formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital with family by his side.
He was the husband of Barbara J. (Honeycutt) Ogburn for 40 years. Born June 14, 1947, in Gettysburg, Ron was the son of the late Levi A. and Julia I. (Swisher) Ogburn.
Ron was a high school graduate of Bladensburg, Md., and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Littlestown Foundry, Hanover Dodge, Colonial Chrysler, Champion Chevrolet and retired in 2018 from Battlefield KIA. After retirement he worked part time for Lowes of Hanover.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three daughters, Bobbie McDonel of Carlisle, Sherry Martin of York Haven and April Ballesteros and Pedro of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his son George Martin of Middletown; his 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by a son Robert Ogburn; his sister, Judy Porter; and a niece.
He was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, a life member of Alpha Fire Company, Littlestown and a member of York and Adams Fish and Game Association. He loved woodworking, making things out of leather, hunting, fishing, making custom fishing rods, Hatteras Village, N.C., and his wife.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions have been asked to go to Alpha Fire Company, 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences can be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
