Calvin James Gilbert Sr., 86, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Delores Mae (Weaver) Gilbert, Orrtanna. Together they shared 68 years of marriage.
He was born July 24, 1934, in Etters, the son of the late Daniel Winters and Mary Elizabeth (Anderson) Gilbert.
Mr. Gilbert delivered milk for Mason Dixon Dairy and later was a milk tester for the Pennsylvania Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Orrtanna, and sang in the church choir. An accomplished bluegrass fiddler, he played with the Hilltop Harmonizers and Tailor Made and especially enjoyed his Friday night jam sessions at the Arrow Horse on Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg. He operated Jim’s Taxidermy for several years and will be remembered for his positive attitude and wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda Black and husband Randy of Hudson, Mass., Calvin J. Gilbert Jr. of Gettysburg, Suzanne Pinion and husband Danny of Sabillasville, Md., Michael A. Gilbert and wife Cindy of Rockville, Md., Barbara Gebhart and husband Michael of Gettysburg, Tony Gilbert and wife Rita of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Loretta Plitt and husband Mike of Biglerville, Gregory M. Gilbert and wife Tina of Fairfield, Karen Nowak and husband Alex of Gettysburg and Patrick J. Gilbert and wife Beth of Arendtsville; brother, Donald A. Gilbert and wife Phyllis of Fairfield; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Dorothy Heflin, Lavora Stauffer, Janet, Elliot, Phyllis Kerr, Richard “Dick” Gilbert and Robert Gilbert.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna ,with Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Orrtanna.
Contributions in memory of Calvin J. Gilbert, Sr. may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
