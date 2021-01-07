John L. Grable Sr., age 80, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Highlands Care Center in Laporte.
He was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Thurmont, Md., the son of the late John Henry Grable and Mary Ellen (Carbaugh) Summers, and adopted father, Leroy Summers.
John was employed by W.F. Wilson for over 30 years and then went on to work for JHG Construction, where he retired. He was an avid outdoorsman, gardener and had a great sense of humor. John was of an extremely generous nature and heart, along with being a good father and husband; there was never a dull breakfast in his house! He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and will be fondly remembered by his numerous hunting friends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty (Rexroth) Grable of Thurmont, Md.; three daughters, Wanda (Eddie) Frye of Thurmont, Md., Susan (George) Willard of Thurmont, Md., and Mary Ellen (Tim) Eccard of Smithsburg, Md.; one son, John Grable Jr. of Thurmont, Md.; three grandchildren, Hannah (Bryan) Rouzee, Ben Willard, and Jody Eccard and significant other Tim Duley; two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Kenzly Rouzee; one sister, Lucinda Lambert; and one brother, James (Carolyn) Carbaugh Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Grable.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in John’s memory to Blessings in a Backpack, P.O. Box 3508, Frederick, MD 21705-3508.
The family wishes to give special thanks to all the nurses and the staff of the Highlands Care Center in Laporte, for all their care and attention to John.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
