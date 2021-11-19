Roy N. Cramer, 96, formerly of Dillsburg, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in Brookside at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford.
He was born June 23, 1925, in Mechanicsburg, the son of the late Elmer J. and Martha (Stout) Cramer. Roy was the widower of Martha E. (Books) Cramer with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He was a retired barber of 60 years. Roy started his apprenticeship in Mechanicsburg before he was drafted in the U.S. Navy and served as a barber before returning to Dillsburg where he finish his career. Roy was a graduate of the Mechanicsburg High School, Class of 1943.
He was a member of the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dillsburg, and served on the church council. Roy was a honorary lifetime member and former president of the Dillsburg Lions Club.
He is survived by a son, Craig J. Cramer of South Bend, Ind.; two daughters, Gay E. Weigand (Allen) of East Berlin, and Lois C. Brown (Bob) of Alexandria, Va.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held privately but the family invites you to join them by watching his service which will be livestreamed on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 S. Baltimore St., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
