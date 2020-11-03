Dr. Douglas Alan Powell, aged 62, of 44 Winding Drive, Gettysburg, died on Feb. 12, 2020, after a long illness at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 22, 1957, in Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late Mehrl Luther and Alice Katharine (nee Diller) Powell. He earned two bachelors, a masters and a doctoral degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.
While at Maryland, Dr. Powell was inducted into several honor societies including Phi Beta Kappa. He served as a senior consulting statistician at the National Cancer Institute at Frederick for seven years and the senior biostatistician for Aureon Biosciences of Yonkers, N.Y., for four years. In his professional life, Dr. Powell authored 29 journal articles and numerous papers for presentation at scientific conferences.
In his personal life he was an avid reader, a loyal fan of the Yankees, Washington Redskins and the athletic teams of his alma mater. He also had a passionate interest in politics, philosophy and religion.
He is survived by his wife Carol Sharrah Powell, whom he married April 27, 2009. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Joseph C. Sharrah of Cashtown; his stepdaughter Marta Dunn and her husband George Neurauter of Washington, D.C.; and his goddaughters, Mallory and Michaela Bolesta of Newtown, Conn. Additionally, he is survived by his aunt, Thelma Powell, of Frederick County, Md., and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Zion United Church in Christ, Arendtsville, at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. George Heberling officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, PA 17303; or to the American Kidney Fund.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
