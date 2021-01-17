Philip L. Black, 62, 1587 Shrivers Corner Road, Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born March 11, 1958 in Gettysburg, the son of Alma Rinehart Black and the late Ray Black of Gettysburg.
Philip was a 1976 graduate of Biglerville High School. He began his career at Fairfield Graphics and later was employed at Rite-Aid Corporation in Mechanicsburg. He also worked at H.C. Gulden in Aspers.
He was usually found with a smile on his face, and loved spending time with his family. Despite his disability, he lived a full life. His travels included Alaska’s glaciers and Hawaii’s volcanoes, Caribbean cruises and beach vacations. He was an avid Penn State football fan and never missed a game. Aviation, cars, and politics were lifelong passions. Philip relished his role as an uncle and great-uncle, especially at Christmas and birthdays. He rarely missed a family member’s sporting event and was often seen perched along the sidelines regardless of the weather.
He had many great caregivers throughout his life, and the family wishes to extend deep gratitude for the exceptional care and close relationships built over the years. The family would like to extend special thanks to Tetyana Schrey, Lori Deyarmin, and Alicia Rockey for all their extraordinary kindness and dedication in caring for Philip and making his life the best it could be.
In addition to his mother, Philip is survived by a sister, Linda Faul and her husband Ron of Voorhees, N.J. and Gettysburg, a brother Tim Black and his wife Rennie of Gettysburg; nieces Jennifer Esposito (Bernard) of Gettysburg, and Alison Black of Harrisburg; and nephews Jon (Brittany) Faul of Piney Flats, Tenn. and Brandon Black of Gettysburg; and great-nephews Bern and Luke. Philip was predeceased by his father, Ray Black, in 2008 and his brother, David Black, in 2015.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a graveside funeral service at Wenksville Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
