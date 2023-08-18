Dale Wade Sanders, aka Forty, 64 of 2796 Pumping Station Road, Fairfield, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home.
Born January 23, 1959, he was the son of the late Guy M. Sanders and Mabel Marie (Anderson) Sanders of Fairfield.
He worked for Daughters of Charity, Emmitsburg, Md. He recently received an award for 15 years of loyal service. Dale was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by three sisters, Ann Moore, Joyce Space, and Bonnie Ohler; and six brothers, Bob Sanders, Bill Sanders, Gary Sanders, Rick Sanders, Jay Sanders, and Daniel Sanders. He was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Sanders; and a half-brother, Edward Sanders.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Fairfield Fire Hall.
