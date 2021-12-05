On Friday, Nov. 26, Sallie A. Birgensmith, 61, of Harrisburg, came to the end of her life here on earth and is now with her Savior and Lord in Heaven.
Sallie was born in Hanover to the late Harold W. Birgensmith and Barbara L. Leedy (formerly Birgensmith, née Henry). She graduated from South Western Senior High School in 1978 where she was Keyette President and volleyball team Captain. Under “Coach” Carey Crumling, Sallie served as Band President, a legacy continued by four of her nieces and nephews who performed with the SWHS Marching Band.
After a short stint at Black & Decker, Sallie spent the rest of her career working for the United States Postal Service, from which she retired in 2017, after 37 years of service. Many postal employees will remember her not only for her homemade baked goods, but also for her kind demeanor and Christian witness.
Along with worshipping and serving God at Calvary Independent Church, one of Sallie’s passions was prayer. She was a charter member of the United Prayer Group which digitally connects people worldwide to pray for revival. Within this group Sallie was known as a prayer warrior, and she played a key role in sustaining the daily gathering.
Sallie is survived by her sister, Linda Birgensmith, of Harrisburg; and her brother, Tom Birgensmith, of East Berlin. She is also survived by nieces Katlyn (David) Giannetto of Fitchburg, Wisc. and Kiley Birgensmith of Wellsboro; nephews Tyler Birgensmith and Teryn Birgensmith both of Hanover; and their mother Kimberly Birgensmith of Hanover. In addition to her parents, Sallie was preceded in death by her niece Kelsey Birgensmith of Hanover.
Details of a memorial service are to be determined. There will be a private graveside burial service for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund at Calvary Independent Church, 3201 N. Progress Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com .
