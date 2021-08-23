Beatrice “Bea” M. Micklo (Neiderer), age 79, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles “Chuck” Micklo, who passed away in 2014.
Bea was born in Hanover on June 4, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Nestor and Marie A. (Little) Neiderer. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1960. She went on to work in the real estate business as a secretary; most recently working for RE/MAX. She was a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of the Moose and the Hanover Fraternal Order Eagles. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing on Saturday nights, and keeping a clean home both inside and out.
Bea is survived by her son Douglas and wife Susan; her daughter Sandra and husband Brian; her grandchildren Logan, Danielle, and Megan; her step-grandchildren Steven, Branden, Steven, Christopher, Andrea, and Ashley; and her five step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bea was preceded in death by her brother William Neiderer; and her sisters Frances “Sis” Weaver, Evelyn “Ev” Reaver, and Mary L. “Weezie” Livelsberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St, Hanover, PA 17331, with Fr. Michael Reed celebrating. The interment will immediately follow at Annunciation BVM Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown PA 17344.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bea’s memory can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St, Hanover, PA 17331, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 30386, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
