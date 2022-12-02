Mary Sue Knox, Sue, 69 of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Waynesboro on Sept. 27, 1953, Sue was the youngest child and only daughter of Mary Bigham and Frederick Knox. She graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School and continued on to receive a bachelor’s degree from University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Sue worked as a supervisor for LabCorp for over 30 years. A woman of many passions and interests, she loved flowers, animals, and antiques. After retirement Sue enjoyed traveling, with trips to Europe, many visits to New York City, and more. She worked part-time at the Wegman’s flower department and volunteered with Helping Horse Therapeutic Riding.
A devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Sue is survived by her son, Richard Turner and his wife Erin Turner; brothers Frederick Knox Jr. (wife Darnell Knox), Theodore Knox (wife Lauralee Knox), David Knox (wife Renee Knox); and other family and loving friends. Sue also dearly loved her two grand-puppies, Molly and Jackson, whom she spoiled relentlessly.
A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg PA 17325, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, 5040 Fairfield Road, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and/or the American Cancer Society.
