Michelle L. Shields, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Hanover, Pa., on April 30, 1964, she was the daughter of Arlet (Rill) Chronister of New Oxford, and the late Richard Chronister. Michelle is survived by her husband, Brian W. Shields.
She had been employed before her illness as the kitchen manager at the Minnequa Social Club in Shippensburg, Pa. Michelle was known for her cooking skills. She was a member of the Shippensburg American Legion Auxiliary and the Minnequa Social Club.
In addition to her husband and mother, Michelle is survived by her two sons, Justin Leese (Jamie) of New Oxford, and Billy Dennerlein of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Reagan, Garett, Ashton and Juliette; two stepdaughters, Jessica Speelman of Boston, Mass., and Ashley Kern (Jay) of Thomasvillle, Pa.; five step-grandchildren, Michael, Tessa, Ella, Everley and Harper; a sister, Kelly Mower (Rodney) of Chambersburg; a brother, Michael Chronister (Jane) of East Berlin; and her in-laws, Ward and Erma Shields of Gettysburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Freedom in Christ Church, 4042 Sycamore Grove Road, Chambersburg, Pa., on Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m. with Pastor John Pouge officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Michelle Shields may be made to the Summit Health Foundation, 785 5th Ave., Suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17201, with “Oncology Bridge Fund” in the memo line; Gifts to the Oncology Bridge Fund relieve the financial burden on individuals and families undergoing cancer treatment by helping with living expenses like rent, utilities, groceries and transportation.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
