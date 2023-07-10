Katherine E. Appleton, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert B. Appleton, Gettysburg; together they shared 68 years of marriage.
Born December 12, 1931, in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Louis and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele.
Katherine graduated from Slippery Rock State Teachers College with a bachelor of science degree in education and later received her master’s degree in library science from the University of Maryland. She retired from the Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland, where she was an elementary school teacher and media specialist.
Katherine enjoyed playing bridge every Wednesday and enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and visiting thrift stores. A talented artist, she enjoyed building and refinishing furniture and painting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Todd Appleton of Hagerstown, Md.; daughter, Amy Jo Appleton-Rivas and husband Jorge of Frederick, Md.; and sisters, Anna Marie Harry of Franklin, Pa., and Augusta Garritty of McMurray, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine Powell; and brother, Guy Emanuele.
A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends and share memories from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Katherine E. Appleton may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To share memories of Katherine E. Appleton, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.