Kenneth R. Thomas, 84, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Jane E. (Barton) Thomas to whom he was married for almost 50 years.
Born on Oct. 4, 1936, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Robert K. and Betty J. (Fink) Thomas. He graduated in 1960 with a bachelor’s of science degree in biology and teaching certificate from Lycoming College. Kenneth was a sixth grade school teacher for the West York School District, taught middle school in Hyde Park, New York, and a systems programmer for Maple Press.
Kenneth enjoyed carving songbirds and was a member of the Conewago Carvers.
Services for Mr. Thomas are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
